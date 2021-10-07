Caregiver workshop planned

JUNEAU — The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge and Jefferson counties will host a free Powerful Tools for Caregivers workshop series from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays for six weeks Oct. 20-Nov. 24 via Zoom.

Participants will learn how to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, balance life, increase ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

Two experienced leaders conduct each class. There is a suggested $10 donation for the workbook. For more information or to register, call 920-386-3580. Registration is required.