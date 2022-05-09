Caregivers virtual discussions planned

JUNEAU — Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin hosts virtual discussions. After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be sent. For more information about these or future programs, visit alzwisc.org/program-calendar, call Janet Wiegel, dementia outreach specialist, at 608-697-2838 or email janet.wiegel@alzwisc.org.

Tuesdays, June 7, 14, 21, and 28: 1-3 p.m., The Caregiving Journey is an educational four-week online discussion group for family caregivers of people who are in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s or other dementia-related disorders. Participants will increase their understanding of the effects of dementia in the middle/moderate stage; gain insight into their own strengths and challenges as caregivers and enhance coping skills related to caregiving responsibilities, decision making, accepting help, loss, and grief. Register at https://bit.ly/caregiving_journey. Commit to the four weeks before registering.

Tuesday, July 12: 1-2:30 p.m., End of Life and Dementia session discusses the critical decisions often faced at end of life and ways to communicate and stay connected in the later stages. Register and attend at https://bit.ly/ADAW_end_of_life.

Tuesday, July 26: 1-2:30 p.m., Safety in the Home discusses tips to help you and your loved one stay safely and independently in your own home. Register and attend at https://bit.ly/ADAW_home_safety.

Tuesday, Aug. 2: 1-2:30 p.m., Communication Strategies discusses how dementia affects communication, how to carefully observe, listen and interact effectively with persons with dementia and learn practical strategies and tips. Register and attend at https://bit.ly/ADAW_Communication.

Tuesday, Aug. 16: 1-2:30 p.m., Communication and Emotions in Late Stage Dementia discusses how to communicate in the late stage of dementia and better understand their emotions. Register and attend at https://bit.ly/ADAW_Emotions.