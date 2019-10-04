JUNEAU — The Alzheimer’s Association, the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County and Dementia Concerns Coalition of Dodge County will host the Dodge County Dementia Caregiving Conference “A Rodemap to a Stronger Tomorrow” from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the SpringBrook Event Venue, N8400 Highway I, Burnett.
For a complete list of event activities and online registration, visit alz.org/wi/events. Registration deadline is Thursday, Oct. 10. For more information, contact Alyssa Sommerfeldt at alsommerfeldt@alz.org or 800-272-3900
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Care options are available for loved ones, call 920-386-3580.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)