Portage Area Caring Tree will kick off its 29th year serving area children.
The program takes the specific Christmas wish of a child and shares that information with the community member purchasing a gift. The wish could be for a specific toy, warm clothes or maybe a blanket. A tag with gender, age and wish will be placed on Christmas trees located in Portage banks by Nov. 15. Anyone wishing to purchase a gift can pick a tag, buy a gift and return it wrapped to any of the area banks by Dec. 16.
The Caring Tree team then packages the gifts by family and delivers them just before Christmas. Included with the child’s gift is a new toothbrush and toothpaste donated by Seubert Family Dentistry. Other donated items such as hats, mittens and scarfs may be added also.
Cash donations are used to purchase gifts for tags lost and not returned or late requests. All donations are used for children in the Portage area. In 2018, about 600 children were gifted.
Monetary donations may be mailed to Portage Area Caring Tree, P.O. Box 384, Portage, WI 53901.
