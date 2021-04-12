Carlson retires from Drainage Board

The Columbia County Drainage Board held its first meeting since the onset of COVID-19 on April 8, where they recognized Attorney David R. Carlson for his 35 years of service to the board and welcomed new legal representation from the firm of Hurley Burish, S.C.

The Drainage Board is responsible for the drainage of land to benefit both agricultural and non-agricultural property owners. Some of these benefits include increased cropland productivity and land value, better woodlands and hunting grounds, drier road bases and decreased water levels resulting in better functioning septic systems. Property owners, and municipalities, whose land benefits from being in a drainage district pay assessments to cover the cost of inspecting, constructing, maintaining and repairing district drainage ways.