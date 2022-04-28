CARNEGIE-SCHADDE LIBRARY COLUMN: A summer of possibilities at the library

It’s only just beginning to feel like spring. The Youth Services staff, however, has been neck-deep for weeks in planning for their summer reading program, with the theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.” The summer program theme is used by other libraries in the South Central Library System, as well as libraries nationwide.

“The annual summer reading program is how we are getting and keeping kids reading during the summer,” said Cari Jo Teasdale, library assistant for programming and outreach. “Based on the ocean theme, we brainstormed the direction to go in our local summer programs. We chose to focus on waterways, conserving water, and the benefits of water within our environment.”

Teasdale, whose background is as an elementary school and early childhood classroom teacher, explained that the youth services summer reading program has three components: Eco Explorers, Stories in the Park, and Weekly Family Programs.

Eco Explorers is an elementary-age program series for kids in 4-K through fifth grade this summer. These programs will take place at the Maxwell-Potter Conservancy, 700 Hill St. Baraboo.

“We're going to do different STEM - science, technology, engineering, and mathematics - activities, mostly related to water,” said Teasdale. Activities will include investigating aquatic insects and other water critters in the Baraboo River; the science of clouds, bubbles, and rainbows; and the history of the fur trade through the experience of a voyageur. “Along with these activities, we’ll also be doing nature journaling. We hope to incorporate science and art in relating to the environment.”

Stories in the Park, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, will be the traditional, family story time, with rhymes and songs. These will be multi-age programs, with things that little children and older children can do.

“After the story time, we encourage families to stay and socialize, letting the kids play on the playground, and get to know our city parks a little bit better,” Teasdale said. Stories in the Park will travel to a different city park each week. The park schedule will be listed in the Summer Reading Program brochure and on the library website and Facebook page.

Weekly Family Programs will also rotate around the various city parks. Most of these programs focus on the water theme, except for perennial favorites like the annual Clown Workshop and the Worm Races. The summer will begin with a free program to introduce kids and their families to the fun of fishing. “Free Fishing For Fun” will invite families to Deppe Pond where there will be fishing equipment available for participants to use, and mentors on hand to help with techniques. “Water Tales” will be presented in Lower Ochsner Park by actors from the Baraboo Theatre Guild depicting famous water stories. Another water-related activity is picking up trash along the River Walk. Campbell Park Pool will be the site of a session on how to build canoes out of cardboard and duct tape, led by Andy Skwor, an engineer at MSA. Families can build their own canoes and then test them in the pool.

During May, Youth Services staff will visit all the elementary schools in the district to give a presentation to almost every class that includes an ocean trivia game, a short skit about their summer family programs, and telling students about the READO game in which they can read and win prizes throughout the summer.

“We’ll also encourage them to get a library card and attend our programs,” said Teasdale. “Our hope for the Summer Reading Program is that families will enjoy opportunities to learn together and to build our community through literacy and connection.”

Joan Wheeler is the adult program coordinator at Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library. She can be reached at 608-356-6166 or joan@csmpl.org. .