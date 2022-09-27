CARNEGIE-SCHADDE LIBRARY COLUMN: Celebrating one year of “Magic: The Gathering” at the library

As the Teen Programming and Outreach Librarian at the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, I strive to ensure there is something for every teen in our community at the library. We offer regular Teen Tuesday programs, where teens participate in a multitude of different kinds of activities, we have a book club, and a year ago, we started something new to the library: a “Magic: The

Gathering” Club for teens. This club took some special planning and cooperation, but over the past

year, it has been such a great experience for our teens.

Starting as a small group of four teens, our “Magic: The Gathering” Club has grown to about 8-10 participants at every meeting, a feat considering we meet for two hours after school every other Friday afternoon.

Why is this club a special event for our teen department at the library? “Magic: The Gathering” is not just a tabletop collectible card game. This game is very complex. There are many things to consider while taking your multi-step turn, from the power of your creatures on the field, to threats from your competitors, to strategy in playing your hand, all while working from a specific amount of power you can pull from your specialized deck. Many of the teens who now attend MTG had very little knowledge of the game when they first joined us, but over the past year,

have become confident players with tricks up

their sleeves, who have a blast attacking each other with flying creatures, snakes, and even rabid hamsters. They have learned to be creative in their own styles of game play and every meeting is full of laughter and great sportsmanship.

While the game itself is the most crucial aspect of our MTG Club, what is even more incredible is how members of the community, both locally and within the larger MTG community, have come together to help make this club available to Baraboo teens. This club would not have been possible without the assistance of a local volunteer who has given up hours of his own time teaching these teens how to play and using his own cards to thoughtfully create decks that he has given to our teens to take home and practice with. I also recently contacted a non-profit organization, MagiKids, who gave us an immense donation of new cards, dice, life counters, deck boxes, and prize packs for our teens. I was astounded by the generosity and size of their donation. Labrynth Games, Baraboo’s local game store, has also given discounts for prizes and supplies to help our club grow.

When adults and

organizations invest in their local teenagers, magic truly does happen. Watching our teens at the library, not just at MTG Club, but also in Teen Tuesday and book club programs, has been such a privilege. As these teens get to know one another, they grow together. They develop friendships, they become confident, and they come to understand what it means to be part of a community. They

realize they can lean on each other to grow and learn. It has been one magical year of “Magic: The Gathering” Club at the library, and I can’t

wait to see what it will become as we evolve into our new space and to watch as our current group welcomes and helps teach newcomers. It is such a cool thing to celebrate one year of learning this game that has taught them so much more than the correct order of putting cards on the table. It will be a celebration of our teens, too.

“Magic: The Gathering” Club takes place from 3:45-5:45 p.m. every other Friday in the teen space at the library. Beginners and experienced teens in grades 6-12 are always welcome.