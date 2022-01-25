CARNEGIE-SCHADDE LIBRARY COLUMN: Embracing the deep of winter

We have passed through the exciting and celebratory phase of winter, with its anticipation of the first snow and holiday giddiness, and have settled firmly into the frigid slog towards spring. Rather than dreading the challenges of the cold and snow, however, we can choose to embrace the winter days ahead. The Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library can be a valuable ally in your active efforts to welcome winter into your life.
Whether you read non-fiction or fiction, print books, e-books, or audiobooks, you can make your winter a little cozier, and have a chance to win Baraboo Chamber Bucks, by participating in the Cozy Winter Reading Challenge for Adults, going on now through Feb. 26 at the library. Check our website at csmpl.org for more information.
If you choose to welcome the outdoor side of a Wisconsin winter, dressing for the weather and seeking out the quiet, often overlooked joys of the natural world, you can find inspiration in books, such as Jerry Apps’ memoir “The Quiet Season: Remembering Country Winters” in print or e-book version; or a scientist’s approach to the winter landscape in ”Life In The Cold: An Introduction To Winter Ecology” by Peter Marchand; or the observational classic by respected nature writer Ted Williams, “Wild Moments: Reveling on Nature’s Signs, Songs, Cycles, and Curious Creatures.”
If your way of dealing with challenging weather is to face inward and develop a discipline of mindfulness, you might appreciate perennial bestseller for beginners and those experienced in meditation, “Wherever You Go, There You Are: Mindfulness Meditation In Everyday Life” by Jon Kabat-Zinn. For instruction in developing a mindful approach to daily living, you could try “The Miracle of Mindfulness: An Introduction to the Practice of Meditation” by Thich Nhat Hanh. From a more local exemplar of finding meaning in everyday moments, you need look no further than Baraboo’s Keri Olson, and her uplifting collections of essays, “Time to Be: An Almanac of Short Essays About the Extraordinary Joy of Ordinary Moments” and “Find Your Heart, Follow Your Heart: Get to the Heart of What Matters and Create Your Abundant, Authentic, Joyful Life.”
If you would prefer less introspection but are looking for a way to activate your mind by learning at home, mid-winter is a great time to use books to learn or hone a skill, or plan for future projects. Take a deep dive into baking bread, knitting sweaters, quilting, refinishing furniture, making jewelry, working with clay, or drawing, by poring over high-resolution photos, diagrams, and detailed descriptions. Draw inspiration and instruction for DIY projects around your home using a book illustrating and describing basic skills, hazards to avoid, and established best practices. Plan future vacations using reputable travel guide series, such as DK Eyewitness, Fodor, Lonely Planet, Bradt, Rough Guides, Insight Guides, and Footprint. The “Great Courses” series, available on CD and DVD along with printed guidebooks, is a wonderful way to absorb a coherent body of instruction from experts in a variety of fields, including Economics & Finance, Fine Arts, History, Literature & Language, Mathematics, Music, Philosophy & Intellectual History, Religion, and Science.
As a member of the South Central Library System, CSMPL gives you access to the collections of 63 libraries through LINKcat, the online library catalog system. You can access LINKcat through your home internet connection, come to the library to browse through the catalog on one of our public computers, or ask a library staff member to help you search for and obtain resources through LINKcat. If the right resource is not available within the SCLS library system, we can often find it through WorldCat, a catalog of library collections outside the system. We are happy to help you find what you need, whether you come to the service desk or call us at 608-356-6166.
Joan Wheeler is the adult program coordinator at Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library. She can be reached at 608-356-6166 or joan@csmpl.org.