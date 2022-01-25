CARNEGIE-SCHADDE LIBRARY COLUMN: Embracing the deep of winter

If your way of dealing with challenging weather is to face inward and develop a discipline of mindfulness, you might appreciate perennial bestseller for beginners and those experienced in meditation, “Wherever You Go, There You Are: Mindfulness Meditation In Everyday Life” by Jon Kabat-Zinn. For instruction in developing a mindful approach to daily living, you could try “The Miracle of Mindfulness: An Introduction to the Practice of Meditation” by Thich Nhat Hanh. From a more local exemplar of finding meaning in everyday moments, you need look no further than Baraboo’s Keri Olson, and her uplifting collections of essays, “Time to Be: An Almanac of Short Essays About the Extraordinary Joy of Ordinary Moments” and “Find Your Heart, Follow Your Heart: Get to the Heart of What Matters and Create Your Abundant, Authentic, Joyful Life.”