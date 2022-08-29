CARNEGIE-SCHADDE LIBRARY COLUMN: How to make reading fun

What’s the first word that pops into your mind when you think about libraries? Most likely it’s books. Libraries in the 21st century, especially libraries that serve youth, are so much more than just books. I have been working at the library for 10 years now, and am always looking for ideas to make reading more than a chore or a school assignment. Reading can be fun and can be done outside of the home. One of the library services that we have added to benefit children and their early literacy skills is the “1000 Books before Kindergarten” program. The program encourages parents and caregivers to read to their young children, as it has been proven that children who have books read to them are more prepared to learn to read upon entering kindergarten. I love having the children come in with their train tickets as they finish one and ask for the next one. They are so excited to have reached that goal of finishing a train ticket. I want to thank the Baraboo Elks Lodge 688 in helping with the original funding of the program.

If you would like to sign your child up to participate in the “1000 Books” program, you can come to the Youth Services desk at the library, and fill out a registration slip; each child will receive a yellow tote bag with a train ticket. For each 100 books read, the parent and child can turn in their train ticket for a new one. Every time a child returns a train ticket, they earn a sticker. The parent will be able to keep the completed train ticket. Once the child completes 10 train tickets, they will have read 1,000 books and have completed the program. For completing the program, they get a gift certificate to the Village Booksmith, and they get to ride in the Big Top parade. I think the parents and library staff sometimes have more fun walking in the parade than the child. Just think - if you read three books a day to your child, you will have read 1,095 books in just one year. We have had more than 500 children participate in the program and more than 100 children graduate.

Another service we provide through the Youth Services Department is a StoryWalk. I found the idea for the StoryWalk when reading some past issues of the magazine published by the Association of Library Services to Children and learned that the concept of the program had been developed at a library on the east coast. I thought it would be a cool idea to have a place outside where anyone could read a story and enjoy nature. What better way to promote early literacy, family bonding and enjoying the outside world we live in? When we first started trying to figure out where the StoryWalk would be installed, we ran into some hiccups, but Mike Hardy, the Baraboo Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department director, was very helpful and supportive. And through his guidance and the blessing of the Parks Commission, the StoryWalk is permanently installed at City View Park on an Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990-accessible paved path. The StoryWalk is made up of 16 signs that each display one page from a picture book. The books are changed out three times a year. As you walk around the pond at City View Park, you read one page at a time. This past summer we learned that the Extension Office at the West Square building has books available for StoryWalk, which are translated in multiple languages. This now gives us the opportunity to offer diversity of stories that are on display, to be read in English, Spanish and HoChunk. Our next book that will be displayed on the StoryWalk, is “Jingle Dancer” by Cynthia Leitich Smith. This book will be translated in both English and HoChunk.

The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson.