CARNEGIE-SCHADDE LIBRARY COLUMN: Library makes community connections by bringing the fun

When Carey Kipp packs her book bag for a new month of visiting school classrooms around Baraboo, one of her main criteria for choosing the books is how much fun they are. The students get a lot of educational reading at school with their teachers, Kipp feels. She wants to be able to show them that reading is something you can do for fun, as well as for information.

“You need to read the rest of your life,” Kipp said. “It’s important for kids to know that reading can be fun and enjoyable, and it doesn’t have to be an assignment.”

Kipp, the youth services librarian at the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library of Baraboo, believes that the library can be a key to helping children develop a life-long love of reading.

“As you get older you realize there is required reading, but when you come to the library you can find whatever you want to read about. If kids see or hear a book they like that we are reading to them at their schools, they can come to the library and check it out for themselves,” Kipp said.

“I read to over 100 kids a month,” said Kipp. “When they see me outside of school, they’re like, ‘Hey, that lady comes to my school and reads to me.’ We want to help them make a connection with their public library as a place to go and get a good book. Then when they come here to the library, they recognize us, and so it makes the library feel safe and comfortable, and that much friendlier.”

School visits are part of the public library’s commitment to promoting literacy skills in children. Visits begin at the 4K level. Youth services program assistant Cari Jo Teasdale visits the 4K classes in the area, including at the two parochial schools. Kipp makes about 15 visits “in a good month” to the kindergarten and first grade classrooms in Baraboo. She heads out for school visits with a book bag filled with books she will read to each class that month.

“I go in and the kids are very excited to see me.” The students arrange themselves on the floor around her.

“I start out all story times leading the kids in singing and acting out the song, ‘Shake My Sillies Out,’ by Raffi. I have used this icebreaker since I started out in libraries 22 years ago. I sing it in my ‘American Idol’ voice. Simon Cowell would not be impressed,” she said.

Kipp does not follow a particular theme when choosing her books each month. She just makes sure to choose funny ones, like, “The Book With No Pictures” by B.J. Novak. Some books are interactive so the kids can participate, like “That’s Good, That’s Bad” by Margery Cuyler. She always ends with another interactive book, “Clap Your Hands” by Lorinda Bryan Cauley. By the third month of the school year, the students recognize that this is the last book in that day’s story time, so it helps them transition out of story time. The book ends with the lines, “Fly like an airplane, high in the sky. It’s time to go now, so wave bye-bye.” Kipp replaces the last sentence with “Fly back to your seats now. Bye-bye.”

“You hope that when they see us in the classroom they know that we care about them,” said Kipp, “and they go home and tell their parents, ‘A person from the library came to read and I want to go to the library and get a book’.”

Joan Wheeler is the adult program coordinator at Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library. She can be reached at 608-356-6166 or joan@csmpl.org.