CARNEGIE-SCHADDE LIBRARY COLUMN: Library offers more than books

What comes to mind when you think of the public library? Books or a card catalog? If those are the only things you can think of, let me show you how the 21st century public library offers so much more.

Baraboo’s public library, known today as Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, has been serving Baraboo and the surrounding area since 1895, and in our present location since 1903. In addition to being a celebrated purveyor of books, we offer popular movies, TV shows, documentaries, music CDs, video games, magazines, and audiobooks for checkout. We also have several devices for checkout. On a walk-in basis, library card holders can check out energy meters, a digital projector, blood pressure monitors, and portable DVD players. Additionally, Chromebook laptops can be checked out for in-library use. We subscribe to many local newspapers that you can read while you’re at the library.

Physical materials aren’t the only resources the library has to offer. With your library card, you’re given free access to many online resources and databases. The Wisconsin Digital Library contains thousands of eBooks and audiobooks. Consumer Reports is the go-to resource for product ratings/recommendations. Auto Repair Source is a great resource for amateur mechanics looking for domestic and international auto service and repair manuals. Learning Express Library is an excellent resource for GED/AP/ACT/SAT test preparation and career resources. If you are interested in researching your family tree or local history, you have free in-library access to Ancestry and digitized issues of the local Baraboo newspaper dating back to 1855.

The Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library has a long-standing record of providing excellent service. We offer programs for all ages, book clubs, a homebound delivery program, exam proctoring, high-speed WiFi, free scan to email service, faxing, mobile printing, 3D printing, copying, and printing. I can’t discuss library services without also mentioning our fantastic library staff. Our staff are friendly, helpful, and there to help you find whatever information or resource referrals you need.

You may have noticed our exciting building expansion project, slated to be completed in late 2023, which will provide much more space for people using the library as well as for the collections of books and library materials. We will have eight study/meeting rooms, a conference room, creative classroom, youth program room, large multi-purpose program room, and period-restored historical reading room. As our “community’s living room,” the library will contain many other places throughout the building for patrons to read, study, socialize, and relax. In the meantime, it’s fun to witness the construction progress as we continue to operate out of the historical wing.

If you haven’t visited the library in a while, we welcome you to stop by. I’m confident we have something to offer you. Getting a library card is easy, free, and opens a world of possibilities. Just bring a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license or state ID, and proof or your current address, such as a utility bill, lease, postmarked mail, or car registration, and we can sign you up. And if you are a frequent library patron, we look forward to seeing you again soon.