CARNEGIE-SCHADDE LIBRARY COLUMN: Library staff help local teens connect

Beth VanCurine, teen services coordinator at Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, is passionate about welcoming teens into the library and helping them form connections–with library resources, with fun learning activities, and with each other. One way she does this is by regularly visiting with student groups at Jack Young Middle School and Baraboo High School.

VanCurine, who started her job at Baraboo’s public library in March 2020, holds master’s degrees in library science and literature, specializing in young adult literature. She is a voracious reader, a handy pastime for someone who must consume vast quantities of books to find the jewels she recommends to her teen clientele.

In summer 2020, VanCurine partnered with JYMS to give book talks to the students in a summer school session of an English class once a week. During that summer’s book talks, she described and recommended 30 different books. In fall 2021, VanCurine gave book talks every two weeks to a JYMS class composed of advanced eighth-graders and selected sixth-graders. She presented 20 new books each month for this group.

“I always read each of these books before a book talk. It’s challenging to find books that are appropriate and interesting for both advanced eighth-graders and sixth-graders” because of the many intellectual, social and emotional changes that happen during that period of time in a teen’s life, VanCurine said.

During the school year, VanCurine works with library media specialists Kelly Steiner at JYMS, and Lawrence Gillick at BHS, to coordinate dates, times and themes for her school visits. To prepare for JYMS sessions, VanCurine puts together a slide show featuring each book she will talk about. Her presentations are “pretty casual, keeping it light and fun.” After the book talk, VanCurine tells the students about upcoming activities at the library, and interesting resources chosen just for them, including anime, manga, and video games. Recently, she shared with the students the revamped teen webpages on the library website. At BHS, where she has been meeting with students once a week since last fall, VanCurine introduces herself to students who gather in the school library during enrichment periods before they split up to work on projects, read, or study.

“I tell them, ‘I am your teen librarian at the public library. My job is to work with you and for you. I advocate for you in the library and make sure your voice is heard.’” VanCurine explains that there is space at the public library for them, where they don’t have to stay quiet. She tells them about resources and activities for them at the public library. After this introduction, VanCurine circulates among the students, talking to them about their classes and recommending books for them, based on their interests.

“One of the most rewarding things for me is when I have recommended a book to someone and they come back to say how much they loved it and ask for more recommendations,” VanCurine said. “When I see students I met during school visits come into the public library, I know we are building connections. During my school visits, students can see that there is someone at the public library who cares deeply about them as people and as an age group.”

“Sometimes we hear adults who are signing up for library cards say, ‘I used to come to the library for story time when I was a kid. I haven’t been back here since.’ I want to continue the excitement these kids had from their childhood story times, right through to their adult years.”

“With regard to the kids who come to the public library, there has never been one minute of bullying, snide remarks, or negative comments between them. It is a really cool thing to be part of,” VanCurine said. “These kids give me hope for our future.”

Joan Wheeler is the adult program coordinator at Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library. She can be reached at 608-356-6166 or joan@csmpl.org.