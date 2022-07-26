CARNEGIE-SCHADDE LIBRARY COLUMN: The best things - and libraries - are worth waiting for

As the structural steel begins to be constructed this week for the new addition to the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, I can see the shape, scale, and layout becoming visible. What isn’t visible is just how long it has taken to get to this point- 20 years, give or take. Dr. Mary Grant, library board past president, summarized this decades-long process beautifully in her speech at our groundbreaking celebration in April. An abridged version of that speech:

“This day has been a long time coming. The last addition to the library was in 1982, 40 years ago. In 2001, the library board hired library consultants Himmel and Wilson to do a space needs assessment. And it was no surprise that the library was in need of expansion to serve a growing population with expanding needs for library services. The consultants gathered community input through a survey of Baraboo residents.

George Lawson was hired in 2009 to provide a detailed description of the services and operational requirements of a proposed library building and serve as a guide for the architects who would do the actual design. The board sought to have a sustainable, energy efficient building that would also address building accessibility issues. Sessions for public input were incorporated into the plan.

Architectural firm OPN was selected to develop the designs for the building. They prepared a number of designs and then conducted a three day charrette—a workshop where architects, designers, staff and the public work together on identifying issues and proposing solutions for the future library. The consensus of those working together was that the addition should go on the east side of the current building. The property adjacent to the library was then purchased from the Methodist Church. From 2014 to 2015, project revisions were made and capital campaign planning began. And during this time, the library expansion was moved to 2020 in the city’s Capital Plan

The Library’s Board of Trustees formed an ad hoc Upgrade Review Committee in 2016, to ‘review the work completed to date regarding the Baraboo Library upgrade project and assess if that work sufficiently addresses current and future library space needs and trends.’ The URC issued its report in 2017, which called for abandoning previous plans that did not provide enough space for a growing population of users with changing needs for services and technology not anticipated previously.

Later in 2017, MSA of Baraboo, was selected to be the lead on the new design with Quinn Evans Associates, Library Designers. With significant input from key stakeholders, they provided the board with their design which was approved in 2018. A key milestone in the expansion process was when the State Historic Preservation Office approved the architectural concept for the expanded library design. Next, the city of Baraboo’s application for a $6 million loan for a portion of the building project through the United States Department of Agriculture- Rural Development was approved in March 2022.

I want to highlight how much time and energy was put into planning for the library expansion and no matter how much you plan, it is difficult to predict and plan for the future. What is also significant in all of these efforts was the continued work to gather input from users, citizens, elected officials, and staff. While realizing that not everyone’s wish list would make it into the final construction, it was imperative that a broad base of support was created to become the foundation for expansion efforts.

So I want to thank all of those who were in any way involved in bringing us to this moment when we can expand a library that will provide the highest quality of services to its citizens and reflect the outstanding work of its exemplary staff and dedicated board members. And a final thanks to Juanita Schadde for her generous support that made this expansion possible.”