CARNEGIE-SCHADDE LIBRARY COLUMN: The new library addition: What's in it for me?

Let’s take a virtual tour of the library’s addition, circa September 2023, to help answer the question a Baraboo area resident might ask, “What’s in it for me?”

As you approach the library on Fourth Avenue, next to the charming original 1903 Carnegie structure on the Birch Street side of the block, a broad plaza welcomes you into the new addition. Past a multi-level seating area for outdoor events, classes, and performances, and a whimsical playground where built-in, interactive percussion instruments invite children to play, two stories of gleaming south-facing windows flank a street-level accessible entrance, which opens onto a bright, open concourse. To the left of the entrance is a stairway and a roomy elevator. To the right of the entrance is the 130-person capacity auditorium. This lovely and spacious venue for library events has an attached kitchenette, and large, south-facing windows and doors that can open onto Fourth Avenue and welcome the public to programs in warm weather. The space will also be available for use by community groups, including for after-hours programs. As you leave the auditorium, an accessible restroom area is on the right side.

As you move forward down the concourse, you will see a Service Desk along the right-hand side, where library assistants will assist you in obtaining library materials, researching information, faxing, scanning, copying, printing, and other library services.

Next to the Service Desk, enter the Teen area. This lively room will offer teens a dedicated space that includes the teen collection of books, games, and media, a quiet study room, and space for small group meetings, collaborations, and book clubs. In addition to this teen area, many of the creative, hands-on teen programs will happen in the Creative Classroom, across the concourse. The Creative Classroom is a space for all age groups, with room for crafting, technology, culinary classes and workshops.

To the right of the Creative Classroom is the accessible, street-level north entrance of the building. As you look through the vestibule and out the doors, you can see that a crosswalk extends from the doors, across the one-way alley and into the parking lot. These features will increase the safety and convenience of patrons, including those with mobility issues and those with small children. Traffic will approach this area from the east end of the alley. The one-way traffic flow will take vehicles past the book return on the northeast side of the library. The book return will be accessible from the driver’s side of vehicles.

To explore the Children’s area, return south across the concourse towards the front entrance, and take the elevator or the stairway to the second floor of the addition. As you enter this area, you will see a light-filled space, with floor-to-ceiling windows on the right, facing south onto Fourth Avenue. The Learn and Play Literacy Center, near the room’s entrance, will include toys for imaginative play, including Lego bricks, puppets, kitchen setup, and games. Along the left side of this area will be a service desk where a library assistant can help you find items in the children’s collection of books and media. Behind the service desk, you can see the dedicated children’s story time room. It will have a 45-person capacity. Continuing along the wall on the left side, you will see an accessible family restroom and a quiet/wellness room. Along the east wall of the children’s area, two study rooms can be used by tutors, homeschool groups, families, or students. Occupying the main space of the children’s area will be shelves containing the children’s collection, with comfy places for reading, studying, and playing.

Offering more accessible, safe, and functional space for concurrent events and quiet study, as well as efficient traffic flow and amenities, the new library addition has a lot to offer Baraboo area residents.

In June, we will explore the remodeled Carnegie building, circa September 2023.

Joan Wheeler is the adult program coordinator at Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library. She can be reached at 608-356-6166 or joan@csmpl.org.