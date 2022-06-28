CARNEGIE-SCHADDE LIBRARY COLUMN: The remodeled Carnegie Library: What's in it for me?

Let’s take a virtual tour of the remodeled Carnegie library, circa September 2023, to help answer the question a Baraboo area resident might ask, “What’s in it for me?”

As you approach the library from Fourth Avenue, you will see the charming original 1903 Carnegie structure on the Birch Street side of the block. Don’t climb the stairs to enter it, though. The traditional entrance will be closed, except for emergencies and special occasions. Instead, continue along the sidewalk to the broad plaza that welcomes you into the new addition.

As you enter through the accessible street-level south entrance, and into the bright, open concourse, look to the left. Working your way from the Fourth Avenue entrance, there are a couple of different ways to get to the historic library section from this level: the elevator, or the new wide steps in the center of the concourse.

Across from the centralized Service Desk, and six steps up from the street-level concourse, you will be on the north side of the old library. This section, along with the rest of the upper and the lower floors of the old building, will have a fresh look and comfortable furnishings, yet after remodeling, will reflect the graceful heritage of the original 1903 Claude and Starck design.

This section of the upper level’s north side will now be the public computer center. This north side of the building is also where the copy machines/printer/scanner will be located. Adjacent to this area will be the local history collection and genealogy resources, along with the microfilm collection and scanner.

From the computer area you can look across the rest of the old library’s north section. This will be occupied by the Adult Fiction and Media collection, which will include DVDs, CDs, and video games. From this section, look south towards Fourth Avenue. In the center of the space formerly occupied by the old library’s circulation desk, you will see four study rooms. These four-person capacity rooms can be used for quiet study, small group meetings, interviews, or tutoring sessions. Since they are set up for video conference calls, they can also be useful for entrepreneurial conference/meeting space.

South of the study rooms, across the front of the 1903 Carnegie building, the Adult Reading Room will include the traditional Reading Room on the west side of the building that includes the fireplace. It will feature tables and chairs as well as comfy seating. The reading area will extend across the center of the space, upstairs from the original building entrance. On the east side of the original 1903 building, in the room where the copy of the Donatello’s Cantoria frieze is still displayed, and most recently occupied by the DVD collection, you will find the magazine and newspaper collection along with more tables and seating.

To access the Adult Nonfiction Collection, head downstairs, either by taking the original stairs on the Fourth Avenue side, by returning to the six stairs across from the circulation desk, or by taking the elevator. You will find yourself near the entrance of a reading area in the Adult Nonfiction collection that spans the north side of the lower level.

If you turn around, facing the Fourth Avenue side of the library, you will see an Adult Reading Room in the center of the lower level space. To the right of the Reading Room is a 12-person capacity meeting room, which will be used for library meetings and programs, and also available for public use. To the left of the Reading Room is an accessible family restroom.

For you, the Baraboo area resident, the expanded Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library will provide high quality library services, enhanced amenities, in well-designed, accessible surroundings. We can hardly wait to share it with you.

Joan Wheeler is the adult program coordinator at Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library. She can be reached at 608-356-6166 or joan@csmpl.org.