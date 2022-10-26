CARNEGIE-SCHADDE LIBRARY COLUMN: The value of book clubs

Book clubs come in all shapes and sizes, and people are drawn to them for different reasons. Some people like the intellectual discussion, others like to be drawn out of their comfort zone by reading something they wouldn’t have picked themselves, and others like the social connection most of all. At the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, we offer a number of different clubs you can join, each one filling a different niche in someone’s life.

When Beth VanCurine first moved to Baraboo, she had never been to Wisconsin before and didn’t know anyone. She took refuge in coming to the library, and here she learned about the Readers Anonymous Book Club, the book club for readers in their 20s and 30s. “It took a while, but the relationships that I formed in the book club have become so much more than a once-a-month, hour long meeting,” she said. “I’ve never had a strong friend group like the people I’ve found in Readers Anonymous.” Being a part of the book club helped her fall in love with the Baraboo community, of which she is now an integral part.

Cari Jo Teasdale and VanCurine run a Choose Your Own Adventure book club for children in grades 3-7. Teasdale spoke about how important the CYOA book club has been for children, especially the homeschooled kids in the club, to connect socially with their peers. The biggest thing about being in the CYOA club, she said, “is that it helps to create that social atmosphere where they can discuss topics that interest them. I think that it helps them to practice social skills, and also to respect each other and their opinions.” In addition, the kids are learning new things. “They’re sharing in a literary experience on a variety of topics and getting different perspectives on things as well,” she said.

For older kids, VanCurine runs a Teen Book Club for students in grades 6-12. She says that although the club is still new, she has some important takeaways about the value the teens are getting out of participating. “The teens get to choose the books, and very frequently these teens are reading things that they would never have picked for themselves. They really do come to the table and talk about their opinions and what they’ve gotten from the book, but they’re really respectful of each other and also each other’s book preferences.” She also works to make each Teen Book Club meeting a multimedia experience, giving the teens a way to engage with technology in a meaningful way. She finds movie trailers, blogs, and social media posts that fit in with the books, as well as researching the author and the topics in the books. She says she does this to “give the book a larger context in the world that we’re living in” to make the whole experience more enriching for the participants.

The library also runs several more clubs for adults that appeal to different interests. For fans of mystery novels, there is Tuesdays with Murder, which selects a different author or theme to read each month in the wide world of thrilling and/or cozy murder mysteries. For people who like book discussions, but don’t fit in with the age limit for Readers Anonymous, or the genre of mysteries for Tuesdays with Murder, there is Lit Wits, a book club that meets monthly on Tuesdays and discusses a wide range of fiction and non-fiction books. And, for those who may not want a book discussion, but do want to dissect the intricacies of growing a garden, we have the Baraboo Buds Garden Club. This group meets monthly and often will center on a gardening topic, speaker, or craft project.

So, whether you are seeking social connections or intellectual stimulation, come check out what the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library has to offer for you.