{{featured_button_text}}
Cast of 'The Laramie Project'

Pictured, from front left, are Carla Woebbeking, Trina Justman, Tina Swain, and Lauren Goetsch; back row, Ryan Madala-Klug, Chris Connolly, Trevor Kastein, and Director Rich Zeman.

 BDACT/Contributed

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center has selected the cast for “The Laramie Project” which will be performed Oct. 18-27 in the second floor Encore Hall. Tickets are $16, available at Rechek's Food Pride and at bdact.org.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

This is a powerful contemporary drama that explores reactions to the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student, Matthew Shepard. Due to intense content, viewer discretion is advised.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.