Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center has selected the cast for “The Laramie Project” which will be performed Oct. 18-27 in the second floor Encore Hall. Tickets are $16, available at Rechek's Food Pride and at bdact.org.
This is a powerful contemporary drama that explores reactions to the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student, Matthew Shepard. Due to intense content, viewer discretion is advised.
