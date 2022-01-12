On Jan. 5, the Sauk Prairie Optimists honored the Sauk Prairie High School December Student of the Month, Andrea Castillo Venegas. She is the daughter of Maradiaga Venegas and is a senior at SPHS. She wants to be an actress or go into business marketing and plans on furthering her education to make her dreams come true.
Castillo Vanegas named Optimist student of the month
