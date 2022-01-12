 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Castillo Vanegas named Optimist student of the month
From left, Sauk Prairie High School Assistant Principal Shane Been, teacher Veronica Gallus, Maradiaga Venegas, Andrea Castillo Venegas, with Bart Mauch, Optimist president on Jan. 5.

 ELLEN PAUL/Contributed

On Jan. 5, the Sauk Prairie Optimists honored the Sauk Prairie High School December Student of the Month, Andrea Castillo Venegas. She is the daughter of Maradiaga Venegas and is a senior at SPHS. She wants to be an actress or go into business marketing and plans on furthering her education to make her dreams come true.

