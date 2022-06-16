Casting call for 'James and the Giant Peach' is today

Casting call for ‘James

and the Giant Peach’

Portage Center for the Arts will hold an open casting call for the Zona Gale Young People’s Theatre August production of “James and the Giant Peach — the Musical,” at 5:30 p.m. today. Callbacks, if needed, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Participants do not need to bring anything with them other than a willingness to share their talent by participating in acting, dancing, and singing exercises. ZGYPT is primarily looking to cast ages 10-18, however there are a few roles for college students and adults as well.

For more information, contact director Beth Edmondson at bethedmondson310@gmail.com. If interested in joining the stage crew, contact stage manager Bev Choutka at bevchoutka@msn.com. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.