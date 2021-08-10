Castle Rock Realty opens Reedsburg office

Castle Rock Realty, headquartered in Mauston, with two offices and one in Necedah has opened a new office in Reedsburg. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at 241 Second St., Reedsburg. The official ribbon cutting
The team of professionals serving the Reedsburg area include Kari Goodman, Jess Kayhart, Joan Mansour, Scott Jennings, Ashley Lynch, Rob Hopper, Bobbi Brandt, Kyle Woodward, and Beth DeForge.
Castle Rock Realty, founded in 1983, is a full-service real estate company specializing in exceeding customer expectations and are proven industry leaders in their communities.