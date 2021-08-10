 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Castle Rock Realty opens Reedsburg office
0 Comments

Castle Rock Realty opens Reedsburg office

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Castle Rock Realty opens Reedsburg office

Castle Rock Realty's Reedsburg staff, Kari Goodman, Jess Kayhart, Joan Mansour, Scott Jennings, Ashley Lynch, Rob Hopper, Bobbi Brandt, Kyle Woodward, and Beth DeForge.

 BOBBI BRANDT/Contributed

Castle Rock Realty, headquartered in Mauston, with two offices and one in Necedah has opened a new office in Reedsburg. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at 241 Second St., Reedsburg. The official ribbon cutting

The team of professionals serving the Reedsburg area include Kari Goodman, Jess Kayhart, Joan Mansour, Scott Jennings, Ashley Lynch, Rob Hopper, Bobbi Brandt, Kyle Woodward, and Beth DeForge.

Castle Rock Realty, founded in 1983, is a full-service real estate company specializing in exceeding customer expectations and are proven industry leaders in their communities.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News