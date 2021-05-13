Cattlemen’s Association hosts summer production tour

The Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association will host the return of its annual Summer Tour held Saturday, June 26 featuring three stops.
The first stop on the tour will be Roche Grain and Cattle Farm, near Columbus. The farm began operations in 1852 and is now on its fifth generation of Roche’s, currently operated by brothers Kevin, Dennis, David and their wives Tracy, Amy, and Jacki. The farm encompasses a 1,300 head feedlot, 3,760-acre grain operation, 445,000-bushel grain drying facility, and a composting amenity. The farm produces corn, soybeans, wheat, rye seed, and tri-cal/rye forage. After harvest, all fields are planted to a cover crop. The Roche’s are active in Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil and Water with a focus on sustainability. The feedlot finishes groups of Holstein steers, dairy beef crosses, and native steers and heifers.
The second stop is Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio. What started in 1996 as a local deer processing facility in a small building quickly grew and soon began processing beef based on local requests. As the business expanded, the building has been remodeled to add additional processing capacity and retail space. It processes about 40 head of beef per week, and 50-70 hogs per month, offering custom processing, private labeling of beef, and retail sales of meat, cheese, and spirits. Jeff Swenson of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection will provide an update on the state of local beef processing in Wisconsin, as well as direct marketing of beef.
The final stop is Marda Angus Farms, located just outside Lodi. Dave Quam founded Marda Angus Farms when he bought his first Angus female for 4-H in 1940. The goals of the operation have been consistent for the past eight decades – strive to raise cattle that meet the needs of commercial cattlemen as well as purebred producers throughout the nation. The breeding program is based on sound economic principles that drive the cattle industry which is evident in the many cow families that date back to the herd’s original foundation females.
Guest speaker, Don Schiefelbein, 2021 NCBA president-elect, will provide an update on NCBA efforts in Washington D.C. on behalf of cattlemen. Lunch and dinner are provided. Attendees are responsible for their own transportation. Registration for this one-day program and meals will be $50 for WCA members and $100 for non-members and is available at wisconsincattlemen.com/events/summer-tour. For more information, call 608-228-1457 or email info@wisconsincattlemen.com.