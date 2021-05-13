Cattlemen’s Association hosts summer production tour

The Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association will host the return of its annual Summer Tour held Saturday, June 26 featuring three stops.

The first stop on the tour will be Roche Grain and Cattle Farm, near Columbus. The farm began operations in 1852 and is now on its fifth generation of Roche’s, currently operated by brothers Kevin, Dennis, David and their wives Tracy, Amy, and Jacki. The farm encompasses a 1,300 head feedlot, 3,760-acre grain operation, 445,000-bushel grain drying facility, and a composting amenity. The farm produces corn, soybeans, wheat, rye seed, and tri-cal/rye forage. After harvest, all fields are planted to a cover crop. The Roche’s are active in Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil and Water with a focus on sustainability. The feedlot finishes groups of Holstein steers, dairy beef crosses, and native steers and heifers.