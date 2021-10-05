 Skip to main content
Caul named the Speech-Language Pathologist of the Year
Caul named the Speech-Language Pathologist of the Year

Kimberly Caul of Beaver Dam, will be named the Speech-Language Pathologist of the Year from the Wisconsin Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology Association during its annual conference Oct. 14-15. The award is given to a Wisconsin SLP recognized by speech-language pathology consumers for providing outstanding professional service.

Caul is a 1999 Jefferson High School graduate, a clinical associate professor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Communications Sciences and Disorders Department, where she has been employed since 2017. She trains and supervises graduate level students in their first and second year of clinical practicum experience at the UW Speech and Hearing Clinic, at Gigi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center in Monona, and in collaboration with the UW Physical Therapy Department through the Pro Bono Interdisciplinary Clinic on campus.

She also teaches the graduate level medical speech language pathology course and assigns students to medical site practicum placements in Madison and surrounding communities.

Caul obtained her bachelor of science in education from UW-Whitewater and master of science degree from UW-Eau Claire in 2003 and 2005, respectively.

She spent nine years working as an SLP at Clearview Brain Injury Center in Juneau; followed by three years working in the schools for CESA 6 in the fox valley and Hartford Union High School, as a fill-in SLP for area nursing homes.

Caul and her family have lived in Beaver Dam since 2005.

