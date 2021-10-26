 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cazenovia firefighter honored as First Responder of the Year
0 Comments

Cazenovia firefighter honored as First Responder of the Year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cazenovia firefighter honored as First Responder of the Year

Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc), right, presents Cazenovia area firefighter Brett Keller with the 2021 First Responder of the Year award for the 50th Assembly District on Oct. 26.

 TONY KURTZ/Contributed

Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) presented Cazenovia area firefighter Brett Keller with the 2021 First Responder of the Year award for the 50th Assembly District on Oct. 26. The state Assembly honored first responders from across the state in a public ceremony for First Responders Appreciation Month.

“The Cazenovia Area Fire Department, and our entire community, is fortunate to have such a selfless, and dedicated individual like Brett Keller,” said Rep. Kurtz. “Brett is very active in fire prevention and public education programs, helping to educate the next generation in fire safety. He actively seeks additional training and responsibility with the Cazenovia Area Fire Department. He serves the community bravely, responding to calls whether at work or at home - no matter the time of day. He exemplifies what a true first responder of the year is.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News