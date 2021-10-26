Cazenovia firefighter honored as First Responder of the Year

Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) presented Cazenovia area firefighter Brett Keller with the 2021 First Responder of the Year award for the 50th Assembly District on Oct. 26. The state Assembly honored first responders from across the state in a public ceremony for First Responders Appreciation Month.

“The Cazenovia Area Fire Department, and our entire community, is fortunate to have such a selfless, and dedicated individual like Brett Keller,” said Rep. Kurtz. “Brett is very active in fire prevention and public education programs, helping to educate the next generation in fire safety. He actively seeks additional training and responsibility with the Cazenovia Area Fire Department. He serves the community bravely, responding to calls whether at work or at home - no matter the time of day. He exemplifies what a true first responder of the year is.”