 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CDC issues new COVID recommendations
0 Comments

CDC issues new COVID recommendations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new recommendations on July 27, due to the Delta COVID-19 variant, which is highly infectious and is spreading more quickly than any other strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The new recommendations are supported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Adams County Health & Human Services-Division of Public Health.

The best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 and the Delta variant is to get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 prevents severe illness, hospitalization and death and reduces the spread of the virus. Get vaccinated even if previously infected with COVID-19, as past infection does not guarantee immunity.

Wearing a mask is now recommended for indoor public settings for teachers, staff, students and visitors of K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, who lives in areas with substantial and high transmission as noted on the CDC map at bit.ly/3T6LhEM.

Adams County is currently orange on the CDC map, which indicates substantial community transmission. In Adams County, there were more positive cases the week of July 19-25 than there have been since the beginning of May.

ACPH regularly hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics and vaccine is available at local pharmacies and through health care providers.

If symptomatic of COVID-19, stay home and get tested. ACPH offers free COVID-19 testing from noon to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at Adams County Health & Human Services Department. Appointments for testing or vaccine can be scheduled by calling 608-339-4559. Gundersen Moundview Hospital and Clinics also offers COVID-19 testing and vaccine and appointments can be made at 608-339-3331. For more testing locations throughout the area, visit bit.ly/3vxBYQJ.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hill joins MPTC board
Community

Hill joins MPTC board

Steven Hill, of Fond du Lac, was named the newest member of the Moraine Park Technical College District Board on July 12. Hill will serve as a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News