CDC issues new COVID recommendations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new recommendations on July 27, due to the Delta COVID-19 variant, which is highly infectious and is spreading more quickly than any other strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The new recommendations are supported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Adams County Health & Human Services-Division of Public Health.

The best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 and the Delta variant is to get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 prevents severe illness, hospitalization and death and reduces the spread of the virus. Get vaccinated even if previously infected with COVID-19, as past infection does not guarantee immunity.

Wearing a mask is now recommended for indoor public settings for teachers, staff, students and visitors of K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, who lives in areas with substantial and high transmission as noted on the CDC map at bit.ly/3T6LhEM.

Adams County is currently orange on the CDC map, which indicates substantial community transmission. In Adams County, there were more positive cases the week of July 19-25 than there have been since the beginning of May.