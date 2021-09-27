 Skip to main content
Cele-BRAT October Pork Month with brats
The Wisconsin Pork Association Cele-BRAT October Pork Month offers a brat tour of Wisconsin with punch cards at area meat processors to win a tailgating package and chance to win a half-hog. The cards are available locally at Straka Meats, Plain; Wisconsin River Meats, Mauston; Integrity Meats, Elroy; Lodi Sausage Co. & Meat Market, Lodi; Prem Meats, Spring Green and Prairie Du Sac.

Have the card stamped after purchasing Wisconsin Brats at a minimum of three different locations then mail the card after getting all five brats stamped. Entries must be received no later than Nov. 15.

