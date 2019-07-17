The historic Al. Ringling Theatre will offer two screenings of the 2017 musical “The Greatest Showman,” and additional tours at special prices during the Baraboo Big Top Parade.
Screenings of “The Greatest Showman” are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. During Saturday’s performance, guests are invited to sing along with the film’s many songs. Tickets are $10 and available at alringling.org, by phone at 608-356-8864 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday-Friday at the box office, 136 Fourth Ave., and one hour before the show.
Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. It stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams.
Leading into each screening, Sharon Warner will play American music from the time of P.T. Barnum, 1810-1891, including circus favorites, on the antique Barton organ. Music starts 30 minutes before the film.
Tours of the theater will also be offered for $10 at 9 a.m., 1:30 and 3 p.m.
The Al. Ringling Theatre concessions area, lobby and ART Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 19.
