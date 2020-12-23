Celebrating the holidays safely

All public health jurisdictions, except one, in the Southern Region of Wisconsin are in the “Very High” category for activity Level, with case burdens between 350 and 1,000 cases per 100,000 people. One of the counties in the Southern Region is in the “critically high” category with a case burden over 1,000.

Health Departments in southern Wisconsin issue this alert with hopes we can avoid having critically high levels of COVID-19 as experienced in November which resulted in increased COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths.

An important focus is on individuals at a high risk who we recommend remain home as much as possible. Factors that place you at higher risk include having an underlying health condition, including asthma, obesity, compromised immune system due to conditions like cancer, HIV or AIDS, and serious chronic illnesses like kidney, heart, lung or liver disease. Older adults, over the age of 60, are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. If unsure of your risk status, reach out to your health care provider. See also dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/risks.htm