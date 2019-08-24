Celebration of Freedom set for Sept. 4-8 in Portage
The Wisconsin American Legion Foundation, Inc. will host the Celebration of Freedom event Sept. 4-8 at Veterans Memorial Field, 300 Superior St., Portage, to celebrate its 100th anniversary, freedom, and to honor those who have and continue to serve, and teach the importance of patriotism.
At 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4, the American Legion Riders and the city of Portage police, fire and EMS will escort the American Vietnam Traveling Tribute Wall from Gunderson Road to Veterans Memorial Field via New Pinery Road. The wall will be open for 24-hour viewing beginning at 3 p.m. Sept. 5 with opening ceremonies until 1 p.m. Sept. 8 closing ceremonies.
Chris Kroeze, Barron County native and 2018 runner-up on “The Voice,” takes the stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Tickets are $20 at the gate or at Eventbrite.
The Memories, playing a mix of ‘50s and ‘60s, older country, comedy and novelty tunes, will perform at 2 and 4 p.m. Sept. 7.
Conscious Pilot, a five-piece rock band, performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 7. Tickets are $20 at the gate or at Eventbrite.
There will also be food, vendor displays, kickball and cornhole tournaments, mobile vet center, veterans in construction equipment display, and special programming. Businesses and community groups are encouraged to put together teams for the kickball and cornhole tournaments.
For more information, tickets, to volunteer, or become a sponsor, visit https://wilegion.org/page/content/about/celebration-of-freedom.
