Celebration of women's suffrage set

A Centennial Celebration with patriotic music by Elwood Lee and introductions by Mayor Becky Glewen will be held at 6 p.m. today at Swan Park in Beaver Dam.

Local speakers highlighting important Beaver Dam women throughout history and a special guest appearance by Jessica Michna impersonating “Eleanor Roosevelt, First Lady of the World” and champion of women’s rights will discuss Women’s Right to Vote.

Event is free and open to the public. Social distancing required. Free Annabelle’s Ice Cream. In case of rain, event is cancelled. For more information, visit cityofbeaverdam.com.