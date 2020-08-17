You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Celebration of women's suffrage set
0 comments

Celebration of women's suffrage set

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Centennial Celebration with patriotic music by Elwood Lee and introductions by Mayor Becky Glewen will be held at 6 p.m. today at Swan Park in Beaver Dam.

Local speakers highlighting important Beaver Dam women throughout history and a special guest appearance by Jessica Michna impersonating “Eleanor Roosevelt, First Lady of the World” and champion of women’s rights will discuss Women’s Right to Vote.

Event is free and open to the public. Social distancing required. Free Annabelle’s Ice Cream. In case of rain, event is cancelled. For more information, visit cityofbeaverdam.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$3K scholarship awarded
Community

$3K scholarship awarded

The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation in Baraboo, has awarded a one-year $3,000 collegiate scholarship, renewable for up to four year…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News