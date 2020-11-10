Cell.Plus celebrates 25 years

The history of Cell.Plus really begins in the mid-seventies when David Kamla, started Leisure World, an electronics and audio store, on the square in Baraboo. Since then his son, Andrew, has overseen the growth of Cell.Plus, UScellular Authorized agent as owner/CEO, to include nine full-size retail stores across Central and West Central Wisconsin, including Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Adams. Son, Matt works as director of information systems and internal audit.

UScellular has celebrated Cell.Plus’ dedication to excellence in customer service by recognizing the company in the Elite Performers class, a distinction awarded to those who perform at the highest UScellular standards of operational and performance excellence. The Elite Performer status began in 2013, and Cell.Plus has achieved all the benchmarks required by UScellular for six out of the seven years the program has been in place. This is an achievement only a few agencies in the nation have accomplished, according to an Oct. 30 press release.

Although celebrating 25th anniversary of the company within the midst of a global pandemic has been a challenge.

The company is developing safe ways for people to shop during the holidays this year including deals that start early and last longer, make in-store appointments online, curbside service, and a new sign-in system to better manage traffic. For more information, visit cellplus.com.