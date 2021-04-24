 Skip to main content
Cell.Plus named Elite Performers
Cell.Plus has been named a 2020 “Elite Performer” by UScellular for the sales and operational excellence their locations in Baraboo and Mauston displayed throughout the year, according to an April 22 press release. The Elite Performer recognition is awarded annually by UScellular to its best-performing exclusive retail agents that meet specific goals across a range of categories. Cell.Plus is one of 17 independently owned businesses across the country that received this honor for their 2020 performance.

As a 2020 Elite Performer, Cell.Plus will be awarded a cash bonus, recognized at a special UScellular event and provided a personalized Elite Performer award and memento. To qualify for the recognition, they had to achieve year-over-year customer growth, achieve elevated goals for revenue metrics and maintain financial and operational success.

“Though this is our seventh time achieving Elite status, accomplishing Elite Performer in 2020 is one of the proudest moments in my career! We accomplished this by “doubling down” on our investment in people, said Andrew Kamla, president/owner at Cell.Plus.

