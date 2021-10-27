Cemetery walk marches ahead

WAUPUN — The sixth annual Waupun Historical Society Cemetery Walk will dig into Waupun’s rich history from 5-7 p.m. Saturday. The self-led tours will take place at Forest Mound Cemetery off North Madison Street.

The public can learn about some of the city’s most illustrious citizens. Highlights of past tours read like a "Who’s Who" of Waupun, the state and the nation.

Volunteer actors choose their characters and research those people’s deeds or accomplishments. Those highlighted must be buried in the cemetery. Each actor is given license to re-create the character, and to deliver information at the grave site. Presentations are less than 10 minutes each. The entire tour is likely to take 40 to 45 minutes. The tour is kid-friendly, designed to inform rather than frighten.

Attendees are asked to wear masks and social distance to minimize risk of COVID-19 spread. A $5 donation is requested, with funds to help preserve local history at the Waupun Heritage Museum, 22 S. Madison St.