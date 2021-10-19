Cemetery walk planned for Halloween

COLUMBUS — Performers of the first annual Shadows on the Hillside - Tombstone Tales Cemetery Walk will share with visitors to their tombstones, the rugged lives of early settlers to Columbus, telling stories of prosperity and the challenges of intersecting cultures, politics, war and typhus. Shows start every 20 minutes, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Columbus Hillside Cemetery N. Lewis Street.

Columbus Area Historical Society members, volunteer actors and supporters will portray some of the first settlers to the area at each tombstone, bringing their character to life in casual conversation with visitors.

The cast includes Hiram Allen by Ben Altensey, Adolphus Ingalsbe and his wife Sarah by Lynn and Diane Dhein, Henry Whitney and his wife Helen by John and Darlene Marks, James Lewis and his wife Orlina by Pat Kempfer and Lindsay Prazak, Pvt. John Topp by Kasey Reese, Capt. Ira Ford by Paul Reese, Col. Harvey Brown and his wife Helen by Randy Koehn and Sheila Worthen, Hattie Tyng Griswold by Karen Wheelock-Altensey.