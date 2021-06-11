Century 21 Affiliated Portage earns award

Century 21 Affiliated recognized Century 21 Real Estate LLC in Portage with the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Award, according to a June 8 release.

"The Quality Service Pinnacle Award is an integral part of our company’s commitment to excellence and recognizes Century 21 Affiliated Portage office’s dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one," said Michael Miedler, chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

The annual award is based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey that is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the award, an office must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.

"Century 21 Affiliated Portage agents, Craig Schreiber, Leslie Benson, Bob Meixner and Taylor Hamilton not only provide their clients with knowledge and advice related to their real estate transaction, it also offers them confidence during what may be the most significant financial transaction of a lifetime," said Kirk Kettleson, team leader of Century 21 Affiliated Portage.