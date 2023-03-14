Dan Kruse, broker/owner of Century 21 Affiliated recognized the outstanding sales production and commitment to quality service at the Century 21 Real Estate LLC Mauston office for the Team Relentless sales team with the Century 21 2022 President's Team Award and the Century 21 2022 Quality Service Pinnacle Team Award, according to a March 14 press release.

Bob Meixner was recognized with the Century 21 2022 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award which recognizes dedication to making each and every client interaction memorable and worth celebrating.

The President's Team Award is bestowed upon those independent sales teams that earn the Century 21 Centurion Team award and the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Team award in the same calendar year.

The Centurion Team Award is awarded to those sales teams generating a minimum of $445,000 in sales production or participating in the closing of 108 or more units bought or sold during the calendar year.

The Quality Service Pinnacle Team Award and the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey which is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the award, a sales team and/or agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 80% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.

Century 21 Affiliated is a full-service brokerage at 700 N. Union St., Mauston. For more information, contact Dan Kruse at dankruse@c21affiliated.com.