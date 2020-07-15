Century 21 recognizes employees

Realizing that customer service is an integral part of its commitment to professional excellence, Century 21 Real Estate LLC has recognized Jodi Elsing, Amber Larson and Karin Ganther of Century 21 Affiliated with the Century 21 Quality Service Producer award. This national award is presented annually to those Century 21 affiliates who have a customer satisfaction index above 90%.

Elsing has four years of experience in the real estate industry and has been with the Century 21 System for four years. Larson has three years of experience in the real estate industry and has been with Century 21 System for three years. Ganther has 20 years of experience in the real estate industry and has been with Century 21 for 12 years.