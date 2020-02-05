Certified nurse midwife care now available at Mile Bluff
0 comments

Certified nurse midwife care now available at Mile Bluff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Women can receive primary, prenatal, obstetric, and gynecologic care from Emily Walden as a certified nurse midwife. While a large portion of her job is providing pregnancy care to expecting mothers, she also helps women of all ages as a primary care provider. In addition to providing primary and pregnancy care in the clinic, she will deliver babies at Mile Bluff’s birthing center in Mauston. Using a “high-touch, low-intervention” approach, Walden will support expecting mothers through labor, delivery, and postpartum care. She is also an international board-certified lactation consultant. Walden will begin seeing patients in mid-February.

For appointments, call 608-847-5000.

Emily Walden

Walden
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News