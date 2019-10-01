JUNEAU — The Dodge County Association for Home and Community Education will host a free Learning Session: Chair Yoga class from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Dodge County Administration Building, Auditorium, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau.
Certified yoga instructor, Lucia Schomber, will lead the class in gentle stretching to support overall balance, proper breathing and strategies on strengthening muscles.
Register by calling the UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790.
For more information, visit http://dodge.uwex.edu.
