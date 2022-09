The Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors helped owners William Schwartz and Jeff Davidson, celebrate the grand opening of Damsel’s Restaurant with a ribbon cutting on Aug. 31 at 302 S. Spring St.

Damsel’s features a rotating wine caller with 12 bottles of wine available by the glass or in flights of four and has a collection of signature bourbons and craft cocktails. They have a full menu of appetizers, entrees, and desserts.