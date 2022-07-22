 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chamber music festival planned

The Spring Green General Store, 137 S. Albany St., presents ChamberFest, a two-day classical chamber music festival, Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31.

ChamberFest will explore the connection between classical music and the traditions of folk music and storytelling with a roster of musicians and artists from South Central Wisconsin.

  • Saturday, July 30: noon, Folk-inspired Chamber Music Concert featuring Piano Trio No. 39 by Joseph Haydn, the first three movements of Five Folksongs in Counterpoint by Florence Price, and String Quartet No. 2 by Anton Arensky.
  • Saturday, July 30: 1:30 p.m., Open Mic featuring Jim Barnard, Michael Ames, and Holly Van Gilder.
  • Sunday, July 31: noon and 1 p.m., Children’s Concerts featuring Josh Krause from American Players Theatre. Krause will recite Julia Donaldson’s charming story, “The Snail and the Whale” with a live string trio underscore featuring works by Scott Joplin, Edward Grieg, and more.

All ChamberFest events are free with a $10-$20 suggested donation. Tax deductible donations to ChamberFest can be made at https://createwisconsin.org, mightycause.com/story/Chamberfest or at the concerts.

For more information, visit springgreengeneralstore.com/chamber-fest, contact Zou Robidoux at csrobidoux@gmail.com or Karin Miller at karin@springgreengeneralstore.com.

