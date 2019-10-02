The benefits of joining the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce have expanded with the organization’s new partnership with one of its members, AVID Risk Solutions.
The chamber now offers its members the opportunity to protect themselves and their employees with benefits that AVID offers, called the Baraboo Chamber Bundle. Current members will qualify for disability, dental, vision, and term life insurance benefits, among others.
The Baraboo Chamber Bundle allows owners of small businesses to offer benefits to their employees affordably. It also allows solo entrepreneurs and nonprofit executives the chance to buy benefits through the chamber.
With the Chamber Bundle, employees will receive one-on-one benefit counseling sessions to help them enroll in the plan and understand their benefits.
Chamber members can apply for accident insurance and critical illness insurance, as well as the products mentioned above. With Colonial Life, benefits are paid directly to enrollees, who can continue coverage with no increase in premium when they retire or change jobs. Claims are paid regardless of any other insurance a policy holder may have with other companies.
Open enrollment begins Oct. 9. AVID will hold an enrollment session from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, 600 W. Chestnut St., West Baraboo. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit flimp.me/baraboo or call the chamber at 608-356-8333 with questions.
