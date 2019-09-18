Chamber of Commerce presents first dollar bill earned to The Coffee House

On Sept. 11, the New Lisbon Area Chamber of commerce presented Collin Bourdeau of The Coffee House with the first dollar earned at his shop at N6828 Highway 58, New Lisbon. While he has been roasting and selling coffee beans in Juneau County for some time, he opened the doors of his own coffee shop on May 1. He is now roasting his signature fair trade coffee from Costa Rica in a picturesque log cabin situated between Mauston and Necedah on Highway 58.
His menu provides coffee, tea, snacks, smoothies, cappuccino, blended drinks, and packaged coffee beans to brew at home. The building itself has ample seating inside and out on the deck. Currently, the shop is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and offers breakfast and lunch specials on the weekends. Beginning Oct. 1, The Coffee Shop will expand its hours from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
