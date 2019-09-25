The Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce is holding their Fall Display contest. Participation is open to all businesses within the Sauk Prairie area. Entry is free of cost. Entry photos of display must be received by 5 p.m. Oct. 7. Winners will be announced on Facebook on Oct. 14. Judging will be based on the most likes on the chamber’s Facebook page and a committee will judge the following criteria, quality and craftsmanship; design; creativity; uniqueness.
Three prices will be awarded. First-place will earn one month on the digital sign, a $500 value; second-place will earn two weeks on the digital sign, a $260 value; third-place will earn one week on the digital sign, a $130 value. Non-members that win will receive up to a free year membership.
Photos can be sent to visitus@saukprairie.com.
