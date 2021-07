Chamber Orchestra performs in park

The Portage Concert in the Park features the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra performing disco and funk music favorites at 6 p.m. Friday at the Beasley Pavilion at Pauquette Park, 800 W. Conant St.

The concert is free but donations are welcome and encouraged.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic dinner. 608 Nutrition will be onsite selling energy teas, mini donuts and other snack items.

For more information, call 742-6242.