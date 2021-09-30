 Skip to main content
Chamber welcomes Nest Vitality
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Nest Vitality on Sept. 24.

 BARBARA TURNER/Contributed

Nest Vitality, 106 Front St., Beaver Dam, is open to help community members with holistic healing. To celebrate Owner Julie Maree’s investment in Beaver Dam, the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 24.

Nest Vitality is a healing arts studio using holistic wellness practices, offering classes on mediation, spirituality, yoga, stretch group acupuncture, breathing, reiki, qoya, alignment and food and juicing classes. Maree has more than 20 years of experience and international training including studying shamanic healing. Retail items including locally made products such as natural cleaning potions, honey, art and more available.

For more information and class availability, visit nestvitality.com.

