Chandler Park light display returns

Chandler Park Holiday Lights in Pardeeville opens the Saturday through Jan. 1, 2023. The lights will be on every evening from dusk to 1 a.m. with new displays on offer. This is a no cost light display to drive through or park and wander through the park.

From Saturday-Dec. 23, Santa will be in Shelter 3 from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. This is the last shelter when driving through the park. Parents may take pictures of their children with Santa at no charge. Pets are welcome too.

Donations are welcome and a drive-up box is available outside the shelter and inside the shelter during Santa hours. For more information, visit Facebook: Chandler Park Holiday Lights.