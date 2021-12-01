Check out the library’s Memory Materials

Reedsburg Public Library
If you are anticipating a holiday visit with an elderly relative or loved one affected by dementia or memory loss, you may consider checking out some materials from the Reedsburg Public Library to stimulate conversation and sharing during your time together. These materials are available for checkout to individuals as well as nursing homes and assisted living facilities
New to Reedsburg Public Library’s collection are several books for memory challenged adults that are on display near the Large Print section. The books feature simple text and a clear colorful photo on each double page spread. The simple text may be read aloud, or the photos simply used as conversation starters. In the book, “Seasons: Touching Memories from Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter,” photos capture children blowing dandelion fluff, walking in the rain with an umbrella, swinging from a rope swing, and making angels in the snow, as well as other topics for discussion.
A few titles in the “Fiction for Seniors” series have also been added to the library’s collection. These are short chapter books of about 50 pages each in large print. They may be especially appropriate for seniors who were once avid readers, but now find that lengthy books or complicated plots are too challenging for them.
The “Memory Kit” project was completed by the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library in 2019. The group purchased books and other materials to assemble seven “Memory Kits,” each containing at least one book as well as tactile items relating to the chosen theme. Themes of current kits include Fun and Games, Nature, Flowers, Farm and Seasons, Cars and Tools, Dogs, and Colors. The Fun and Games kit includes a book that covers ice skating in winter, card games, and camping, as well as lacing cards for a tactile activity. Each kit also contains materials from the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. These kits are an excellent way to help engage children and seniors alike and to encourage conversation and the sharing of memories.
The library was part of the city of Reedsburg’s Dementia Friendly Initiative in 2019, and staff received training for the library to be designated a “dementia friendly” site. Library assistant director Kris Houtler notes that the library strives to serve this valuable, but often overlooked, segment of the population, both in the services, and the materials that are offered. “In the near future we hope to expand the library’s outreach efforts by delivering materials to local nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”
For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.