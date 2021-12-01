Check out the library’s Memory Materials

Reedsburg Public Library

If you are anticipating a holiday visit with an elderly relative or loved one affected by dementia or memory loss, you may consider checking out some materials from the Reedsburg Public Library to stimulate conversation and sharing during your time together. These materials are available for checkout to individuals as well as nursing homes and assisted living facilities

New to Reedsburg Public Library’s collection are several books for memory challenged adults that are on display near the Large Print section. The books feature simple text and a clear colorful photo on each double page spread. The simple text may be read aloud, or the photos simply used as conversation starters. In the book, “Seasons: Touching Memories from Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter,” photos capture children blowing dandelion fluff, walking in the rain with an umbrella, swinging from a rope swing, and making angels in the snow, as well as other topics for discussion.

A few titles in the “Fiction for Seniors” series have also been added to the library’s collection. These are short chapter books of about 50 pages each in large print. They may be especially appropriate for seniors who were once avid readers, but now find that lengthy books or complicated plots are too challenging for them.