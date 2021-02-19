Cheeze Factory earns recognition for ‘fish’ dish

To celebrate the start of Pisces season on Friday, PETA scoured the country for the Top Faux-Fish Dishes of 2021—and local vegan favorite Cheeze Factory Restaurant in Baraboo has netted a spot on the list for its Fisch Fry Sandwich, which consists of two fried fish-free fillets served on a grilled ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of tartar sauce.

“Cheeze Factory Restaurant’s vegan twist on a takeout classic is the perfect fish-friendly way to celebrate Pisces season,” says PETA president Ingrid Newkirk. “Every eatery on PETA’s list is making a splash with diners who recognize fish as the sensitive individuals they are, are concerned about the state of our oceans and rivers, or just want to reduce their cholesterol.”

Each eatery will receive a framed certificate from PETA, which also offers lists of ready-to-heat vegan seafood products available at grocery stores and fabulous vegan fish recipes on its website.