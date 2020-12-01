Chef speaks to Optimist Club

On Nov. 18, Romain Coquard, chef at the Wollersheim Bistro at the Wollersheim Winery and Distillery, spoke with the Sauk Prairie Optimists Club at its virtual meeting.

Coquard graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 2009 and five years later graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison's Food Science program which was then a newer field of study involving food safety, health, the chemistry behind food and food preparation etc. In 2017, he attended cooking school in France.

The Bistro is open from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, offering sandwiches, soups, salad, quiche and desserts. The menu changes with the seasons with warm food in the fall and winter and cool foods in the spring and summer and are creating a take-out with a complete meal in a kit. For updates, visit wollersheim.com.