Chicken dumpling supper planned

Black Hawk Bethlehem United Methodist Church, S10174 Highway C, Sauk City, will host a drive-thru only chicken dumpling supper from 4-7 p.m. May 2. Dinner includes two dumplings with chicken and gravy, carrots, and cherry or blueberry dessert for $10. No beverages or plastic-ware included.

